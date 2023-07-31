Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Duh! Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” certified Diamond

July 31, 2023 5:45PM EDT
Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish is officially Diamond-certified.

Her hit single “bad guy” has hit the 10 million units mark, making it the first release of her career to reach the RIAA milestone.

In an Instagram post, a disbelieving Eilish writes, “‘bad guy’ went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????”

“Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man,” she adds. “Love you guys so much [it’s] stupid.”

Eilish also tagged her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, in the post.

“bad guy” appears on Eilish’s 2019 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? It’s her first, and so far only, #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

