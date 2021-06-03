      Weather Alert

Duncan Plaza in Massillon Set for After-Pandemic Activities

Jun 3, 2021 @ 5:55am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It would appear Massillon’s renovated Duncan Plaza comes just in time for the post-pandemic era.

The $1.3 million project includes an amphitheatre, with seating for as many as 800.

The summer concert series is moving off Lincoln Street to the plaza.

Also this summer, farmer’s markets and a big Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

Even the annual pep rally kicking off the football season also moves back to the Duncan.

Popular Posts
Meet ArtsinStark's New CEO David Whitehall!
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Disney-ish Plans Roll On
$18 Concert Tickets Cost $1,000 For Unvaccinated Fans
Canton Woman Found Guilty in Akron Stabbing Death
‘Normal’ Canton Memorial Day Parade Returns for 2021
Connect With Us Listen To Us On