Duncan Plaza in Massillon Set for After-Pandemic Activities
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It would appear Massillon’s renovated Duncan Plaza comes just in time for the post-pandemic era.
The $1.3 million project includes an amphitheatre, with seating for as many as 800.
The summer concert series is moving off Lincoln Street to the plaza.
Also this summer, farmer’s markets and a big Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.
Even the annual pep rally kicking off the football season also moves back to the Duncan.