Dunkin Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day
To celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin Donuts will be giving away free donuts on Friday, June 5. You can choose from classic flavors like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Jelly, well you get the picture.
The majority of Dunkin Donuts restaurants have remained open throughout the pandemic with enhanced cleaning and of course, drive-thru and delivery services.
To score the free doughnut just make sure to purchase a beverage. What are your top three donut flavors?