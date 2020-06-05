      Weather Alert

Dunkin Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day

Jun 5, 2020 @ 9:46am

To celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin Donuts will be giving away free donuts on Friday, June 5.  You can choose from classic flavors like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Jelly, well you get the picture.

The majority of Dunkin Donuts restaurants have remained open throughout the pandemic with enhanced cleaning and of course, drive-thru and delivery services.

To score the free doughnut just make sure to purchase a beverage.  What are your top three donut flavors?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use