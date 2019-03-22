Dunkin’ Has A New Donut Sneaker

Dunkin’ Donuts’ motto says “America Runs On Dunkin,” and now you can live by those words too with new sneakers from the chain.

Teaming up with apparel brand Saucony for its second year to celebrate the Boston Marathon, the new kicks have Dunkin’s iconic logo on the sides of the shoes, a plastic donut on the laces, and comes in a box just like a dozen would.

Those looking to get their hands on a pair can hit Marathon Sports’ website on Friday, while in-store roll-outs across Beantown are on the way.

But shoppers will have to act like they’re on a sugar and caffeine high. Last year’s sneakers sold out in hours.

