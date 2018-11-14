Dunkin’s Holiday Menu Has Been Released

America will be running to Dunkin a little faster once their holiday menu begins next Monday.

The must-have item on this year’s menu is the Hershey’s Kisses topped donut. Dunkin Donuts doesn’t hold back on the kisses that sit atop the vanilla frosted donut, and it marks the first time the Hershey’s treat has been used on a donut.

Other items that stand out are the Santa inspired donut that looks like Santa’s belly, their holiday spice bacon breakfast sandwich, and a new cinnamon cream cheese for your morning bagel.

On the coffee front, there will be a coffee that claims to taste like a cinnamon bun called Cinnamon Sticky Bun coffee.

What are your thoughts on Dunkin’s holiday menu? What’s your favorite holiday treat?