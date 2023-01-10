Duran Duran featured in Peloton’s next Artist Series workout

ABC/Randy Holmes

A lot of people likely made New Year’s resolutions to get in shape, and now folks can do that with the help of Duran Duran. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ music is the subject of Peloton’s next Artist Series workout.

“With their dynamic sound and iconic music videos Duran Duran (@duranduran) gave us timeless hits to sing and dance to,” Peloton shared on Instagram, listing the instructors for “this epic Artist Series.”

Duran Duran classes kick off Wednesday at 4 a.m. with a 30-minute run. Row, Ride, Cool Down, Full Body Strength and Yoga Flow workouts are also included. There will be a Duran Duran Hits 30-minute Lanebreak level coming January 18, available on Bike and Bike+ devices.

