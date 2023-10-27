Duran Duran’s John Taylor embraces the spooky with new album ‘Danse Macabre’

Duran Duran is getting fans in the mood for Halloween with their new album, Danse Macabre, which was inspired by a show the band played in Las Vegas on Halloween 2022.

Bassist John Taylor tells ABC Audio that ahead of the concert they decided to record some cover songs that were appropriate for the spooky holiday, which they then played during the gig.

“We then realized we’ve got seven or so great recordings of these songs and we’re all really kind of excited by them,” he said, noting it was keyboardist Nick Rhodes’ suggestion they put them out as an album.

In addition to cover tunes, like The Rolling Stones‘ “Paint it Black” and Talking Heads‘ “Psycho Killer,” Danse Macabre features three new songs and reworkings of old Duran Duran tracks. The whole thing came together rather quickly for the band.

“We kind of magic-ed this album,” Taylor says. “I think partially because we had a theme that when we actually went to write new songs, you know, we knew they had to evoke a certain feeling.”

Two of those new songs add a little Duran Duran nostalgia to Danse Macabre, with the title track featuring former guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, and “Dark Moonlight” featuring longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers and original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who is currently battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

And having all those familiar faces on the album is something John believes original Duran Duran fans are bound to love.

“In way there’s quite a lot for fans on this album,” he says. “Anybody that’s followed the journey of the band, you know, is going to find it an interesting listen.”

Duran Duran’s Danse Macabre is out now.

