During Quarantine, Samuel L. Jackson Yells Compliments At Neighbors

More Businesses Reopening on Monday, Others Wait for Word

May 4, 2020 @ 3:53pm

Samuel L. Jackson helped John Krasinski out on the latest episode of Some Good News. Krasinski told the story of two girls who complemented neighbors as they walked by. Since there was no video footage of the kind gesture, Krasinski threw it to Jackson when reenacted it. Jackson screamed, “Hey! Your shirt matches your dog! I like that about you!” and “I don’t know if you have hair under your hat, but if you do, I bet it’s beautiful!”

