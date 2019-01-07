Dwayne Haskins Declares For NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins making it official, announcing on Monday he will be leaving OSU early and taking his talents to the NFL.

Haskins threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown in his one season as the starting QB.

He’s considered the top quarterback in the 2019 draft.

In other Ohio State news, Greg Schiano is out at as the defensive coordinator for the Ohio State Football Buckeyes.

He’ll be replaced by a pair of defensive coaches, one who was an assistant at Michigan for years.

