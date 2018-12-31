Dwayne Johnson Bought His Mom a House for Christmas! By Sarah Peters | Dec 31, 2018 @ 7:35 AM I hope one day I can do this for my parents! Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother this Christmas by buying her a house. boughtchristnasdwayne johnsonhome SHARE RELATED CONTENT People Found a Hidden Video Game in “Bandersnatch” Experts Say “No Way” 2 Million People Are in Time’s Square Top Movies of 2018 Louis C.K. Goes After Parkland Victims On Stage Netflix Says 45 Million Accounts Watched “Bird Box” Meghan Markle’s Sister on “Fixated Persons List” by Royal Security