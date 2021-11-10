      Weather Alert

Dwayne Johnson Shows The Sweet Way His Daughter Reacts To People Recognizing Him

Nov 10, 2021 @ 8:28am

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is promoting his new movie on Netflix, “Red Notice”, and talking about being a #girldad.

He shares daughters Tiana Gia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian, and Jasmine is starting to get the idea that her dad is someone A LOT of people know!

“So now, what [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she’ll come up and grab me and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!’ “ he shares. “So she pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.’ “  “It’s the best.”

