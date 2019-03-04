Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a New House

The Rock took to Instagram to share a touching story.

He had just got off the phone with father and told his father that he was going to buy him a house, anywhere he wanted to live.

His father is from Florida and selected North Florida. His father told him he was both excited or nervous.

The Rock explained that his dad is an old school tough guy. When he asked his father why he was nervous his dad responded that no one had ever bought him a house before and that this house coming from his son made him so proud and that he loved him.

The Rock said he had never heard his father talk like that and that it felt good to hear.

If you were to come into a large amount of money, who is the first person you are buying something for?