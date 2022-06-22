Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sends Gifts To Party For Students With Disabilities
Teachers who work with disabled kids at a school district in Ohio invited The Rock to their annual party.
400 students who are part of the state’s Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program. (which stands for Parma Area Center for Transition Services) “is a dynamic employment and life skill training program for students with multiple disabilities.”
It was a luau party, and you can see a huge cutout of The Rock wearing some flower lays.
He couldn’t make it but he sent a video, plus a gift package for every student that included clothing and an Xbox.