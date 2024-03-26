Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Sings To A 2-Year-Old Fighting A Brain Disorder

March 26, 2024 11:26AM EDT
Make-A-Wish enlisted the help of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson again to make a little girl’s wish come true! Naomi is a 2-year-old girl who’s in the hospital battling a brain disorder. Her favorite movie is “Moana”, so her wish was hear Maui sing his song to her!

 

 

He sang the entire song. He played the track on his computer and admitted that sometimes even he can’t remember the lyrics.

