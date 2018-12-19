Dying Neighbor Leaves 2-year-old Christmas Gifts for 14 Years

In what sounds like a storyline from a sappy Hallmark Channel holiday movie, a 2-year-old British girl has received 14 years’ worth of Christmas gifts from her family’s deceased neighbor. The neighbor, identified only as Ken, had only known the Williams family for two years when he recently passed away at the age of 85. Owen Williams, of Wales, says he was shocked when Ken’s daughter dropped by, carrying a large bag. “She said, ‘These are presents for Cadi for the next few Christmases,'” he tells CNN. The bag turned out to be stuffed with age-appropriate gifts for the next 14 years of Cadi’s life. “She was quite emotional and I got a lump on my throat,” Owen Williams says. Have you ever been touched by a random act of kindness? What effect do you think this incident will have on 2-year-old Cadi?