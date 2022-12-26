Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Early Monday Fire Destroys Jackson Home

December 26, 2022 9:47AM EST
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No injuries reported in a big house fire in Jackson Township from early Monday morning.

Images provided by the township fire department (above) show flames shooting through the roof across much of the structure.

It forced the fire department to fight the fire defensively, to keep other homes from being impacted.

The family and a pet escaped the flames.

No injuries were reported.

That fire on Regency Drive in a neighborhood off Mudbrook Street NW.

Three other departments gave Jackson an assist.

The cause is being investigated.

