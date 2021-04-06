Early Primary Election Voting Begins
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The May 4 Primary Election has essentially begun.
Four weeks worth of early voting started) Tuesday.
You can vote only at the Board of Elections office on Regent Avenue NE just off Route 62 in Canton.
Voting hours for now are from 8 to 5, but they will be extended as we get closer to May 4th.
You can also obtain an application for an absentee ballot online, at the Board of Elections, or by calling.
There are primary candidate races in Canton, Alliance and Massillon and money issues in Canton, Massillon and several townships, villages and school districts.