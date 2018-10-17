Early Voting is On

We are less than three weeks away from the November 6th General Election and a little more than 42-thousand absentee ballots have been cast so far. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says just over 910-thousand have been requested.

At this same point during absentee voting in 2014, nearly 741,000 absentee ballots had been requested and more than 49,000 ballots had already been cast.

This election voters will decide a statewide ballot initiative, as well as races for both state and federal offices. There will also be 1,661 local issues across the state and a number of local races. To see your ballot go to my-ohio-vote-dot-com.

