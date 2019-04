(WHBC) – With four weeks to go before the Primary Election, Tuesday April 9 is the first day you can vote early at your county Board of Elections office.

Hours at all Boards of Election offices are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with expanded hours the week before the election.

The Stark County Library District has a levy on the ballot, so most eligible voters in the county are able to cast a ballot between now and the May 7th election.

Tuesday is also the first day of absentee voting by mail.