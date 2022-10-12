Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Early Voting Underway in Ohio

October 12, 2022 6:50AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Expanded days and hours are coming later.

The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton.

Besides the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Stark County, there are contested races for the 29th State Senate and 48th and 49th House Districts.

There’s also a county commissioner’s race.

There are 51 different issues across Stark County ballots.

Most of them are local liquor options.

But there are a handful of substitute and renewal school levies as well as three charter issues in North Canton.

And the top two issues are state charter amendment questions… More at whbc.com

Canton Township is seeking a replacement fire levy, while Lawrence Township looks for some additional road money.

