Earth Fare Announces They Are Closing All of Their Stores Including Belden Village Location
Earth Fare announced today that they will begin closing all of their stores and will start liquidation sales at all locations. They have notified all employees and will begin the sales immediately. Everything in the stores will be sold at very reduced prices.
Earth Fare has 3 locations in northeast Ohio. There is one in Fairview Park, one in Fairlawn and, of course, the location in the Venue in Belden Village.