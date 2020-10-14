Earthquake Prep? Great Shakeout is Thursday Morning
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s certainly enough to be concerned about already with COVID-19, but emergency management agencies remind you that the Great Shakeout is Thursday morning at 10:15.
It’s a reminder that earthquakes, though rare in our area, can still happen.
Stark County’s closest encounter with an earthquake was probably one not close by at all: the Virginia quake from 2011 did shake downtown buildings.
There’s more at shakeout.org.