Earthquake Prep? Great Shakeout is Thursday Morning

Oct 14, 2020 @ 3:53pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s certainly enough to be concerned about already with COVID-19, but emergency management agencies remind you that the Great Shakeout is Thursday morning at 10:15.

It’s a reminder that earthquakes, though rare in our area, can still happen.

Stark County’s closest encounter with an earthquake was probably one not close by at all: the Virginia quake from 2011 did shake downtown buildings.

There’s more at shakeout.org.

