East Canton Surprises Spider Miller With Decision NOT to Renew Contract
The search for a new Head Football Coach at East Canton is officially under way. Last night the Osnaburg Local School Board voted not to renew the contract of Head Football Coach John “Spider” Miller. Much to the Stark County legend’s surprise, the board voted 3-2 not to renew his contract. Miller exits after taking over the East Canton Football program back in the fall of 2016. Miller’s coaching resume also includes time with Massillon, Perry, and McKinley. Take a listen to find out the specifics of the surprising decision including community reaction, the reasons behind the decision, and Miller’s feelings as he exits.