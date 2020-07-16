      Weather Alert

East Canton Woman Crashes Into Home After Swerving to Miss Dog in Road

Jul 16, 2020 @ 5:03pm

EAST CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Canton woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Miday Avenue. Troopers responded to the accident around 8:15 this morning where they say 37 year old Tara Humes crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied residence after swerving to avoid a dog in the roadway. Humes thankfully avoided injury. Police say neither alcohol or drugs are expected to be a contributing factor.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use