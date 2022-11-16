Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

November 16, 2022 7:26AM EST
An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion.
Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter.
A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the man did not respond. They say when the arrived they found one end of the home blown out. The floor of the kitchen also collapsed into the basement.

The state fire marshall’s office is investigating.

