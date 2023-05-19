Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles make UK’s ‘Sunday Times’ Rich List

Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are among the music stars making the U.K.’s Sunday Times Rich List this year.

On the list of the 35 richest people under age 35 in the U.K., Ed ranks at number seven, with an estimated net worth of £300 million, or nearly $375 million. The Times notes his wealth not only comes from his music and touring, but from his various business ventures and real estate properties.

Adele comes in at number nine on that same list, with a net worth of £165 million, or around $205 million. Her album sales and lucrative Las Vegas residency are boosted by her property portfolio.

Harry Styles makes it at number 13, with a net worth of £150 million, or $187 million, while his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson tie at number 29. Dua Lipa also makes the list at number 21.

And speaking of Dua, her “Cold Heart” duet partner Elton John makes the list of 350 richest people in the U.K. overall. He ranks at number 309, with a net worth of about $560 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.