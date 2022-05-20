      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Welcome Baby Girl

May 19, 2022 @ 10:28pm

What a surprise! Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn just welcomed their second child into the world!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x,” posted along with a cute little pair of baby socks.

Ed and Cherry are already parents to their daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Ed Sheeran has GDE – Girl Dad Energy!

Congratulations!!

