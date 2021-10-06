Ed Sheeran Announced As Mega Mentor On “The Voice”

Watch for Ed Sheeran to pop up alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton mentoring the artists prepping for the Knockouts! Those episodes start airing on Oct. 25 (at 8 p.m. ET).
During the Knockout Rounds, artists are paired against a teammate and select their own song to perform individually as their direct competitor watches and waits.
Ed will help guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices, but the coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance to the Live Playoffs. Each coach also has one steal in the Knockouts.
Sheeran’s appearance on The Voice will come just days ahead of the release of his fourth full-length album — titled = (and pronounced Equals) — on Oct. 29.