Ed Sheeran announces birthday concert … in Singapore

The good news: Ed Sheeran is playing an intimate concert for his birthday. The bad news: You’ll have to fly to Singapore to see it.

On his Instagram Story, Ed announced that the concert, which he describes as a “birthday show,” will take place February 17 — the day he turns 33. It’s happening at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore, which only seats 977 people. Tickets go on sale January 12 at 3 p.m. local time.

The show takes place the day after Ed performs at Singapore’s National Stadium. It’s part of the next leg of his Mathematics Tour, which kicks off January 15 in Bahrain and travels through Asia before pausing in March. The trek then resumes in Europe in June before wrapping up in September.

Ed has teased that he’s releasing a new pop album this year, but there aren’t any details on that yet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.