Ed Sheeran Announces He’s Dropping 4 New Songs
Ed Sheeran announced a deluxe edition of his 2021 album, “=” pronounced “Equal” on May 25th.
Ed is releasing new music! “= tour edition drops Friday,” he tweeted. “Includes 9 new tracks and 2 from Yesterday.”
The singer played a fictional version of himself in the 2018 musical film Yesterday starring Himesh Patel and Lily James, but his two original tracks were never published until now. No word yet on the nine new tracks and two unreleased songs.
What is your favorite song on “=”?