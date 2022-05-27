      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Announces He’s Dropping 4 New Songs

May 27, 2022 @ 7:48am

Ed Sheeran announced a deluxe edition of his 2021 album, “=” pronounced “Equal” on May 25th.

Ed is releasing new music! “= tour edition drops Friday,” he tweeted. “Includes 9 new tracks and 2 from Yesterday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The singer played a fictional version of himself in the 2018 musical film Yesterday starring Himesh Patel and Lily James, but his two original tracks were never published until now. No word yet on the nine new tracks and two unreleased songs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

What is your favorite song on “=”?

