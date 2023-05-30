Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show

Fun times for patrons of SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta when Ed Sheeran hopped behind the bar to pour pints and paid for everyone’s drink for an hour. Then he hit the stage for his show! He said, “So I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I’m going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me.”

Then he performed for the patrons there before his stadium show that night!