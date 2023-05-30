Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show

May 30, 2023 10:29AM EDT
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Fun times for patrons of SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta when Ed Sheeran hopped behind the bar to pour pints and paid for everyone’s drink for an hour.  Then he hit the stage for his show! He said, “So I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I’m going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me.”

Here’s the Instagram post:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Then he performed for the patrons there before his stadium show that night!

