Ed Sheeran Branded #1 Musical Artist On Tiktok In 2021
Ed Sheeran is being called the number one musical artist on TikTok for 2021.
The honor follows his launch of three previews of songs from his latest album, “Equals” to the video sharing app.
Sheeran also received over five million views on his live performance at the UEFA Euro 2020 show.
Ed is closing in on 10 million followers on TikTok and over 80 million likes.
