Ed Sheeran breaks Australian ticket sales record

Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Ed Sheeran‘s always been huge in Australia, and now he’s cemented his popularity Down Under by breaking another record for concerts there.

Billboard reports that Ed’s show this Friday night at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground set a new attendance record: He’s sold more than 107,000 tickets for it. His show Thursday night at the same venue has already sold more than 100,000 tickets, with more up for sale. Ed wrote on Instagram that these are “the biggest ticketed shows ever in Australian history.”

On the same post, Ed shared a video of himself toasting a statue of his late friend, Australian concert promoter Michael Gundinski, whose company is producing the Australian leg of the tour. Gudinski’s death inspired Ed’s song “Visiting Hours.”

As Billboard notes, Ed also set records the last time he toured in Australia, on his 2018 Divide tour. He sold more than 1 million tickets for the tour Down Under, smashing a record set by Dire Straits that had stood for more than 30 years. He also set a record for most stadium shows played in Australia — 18 — breaking a record previously set by Australian rockers AC/DC.

The North American leg of Ed’s current Mathematics tour starts May 6 in Arlington, Texas.

