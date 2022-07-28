Ed Sheeran Celebrates Reaching 100 Million Spotify Followers

Ed Sheeran is the very first artist to reach 100 million followers on Spotify. When that happens, you should probably get a t-shirt made.

He did…

“ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

He walked around to show off his new shirt to his crew on tour in Europe… they were not impressed…

Ranking behind Sheeran in terms of Spotify followers is Ariana Grande with over 81 million, Billie Eilish with over 66 million, Drake with over 65 million, and Justin Bieber with over 63 million.