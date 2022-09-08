Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls & more react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

ABC News

Many musicians — Brits and non-Brits — have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

On his Instagram Story, Ed Sheeran, who was honored in 2017 by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, posted the official photo of the queen that the royal family tweeted out while announcing her passing. He added a small heart to the photo.

Fellow Brit Dua Lipa used her Instagram Story to post a classic black-and-white photo of a young Elizabeth II and reposted what her newsletter/podcast brand, Service95, put on its Instagram feed: A picture of the queen in her coronation gown. “We are saddened to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II,” read the caption. “We wish her family and loved ones strength during this profoundly difficult time.”

Rick Astley tweeted the same photo of the queen that Ed did and wrote, “Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth,” along with a heart.

Duran Duran, who’ve performed many times for the royal family, wrote, “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth.”

Annie Lennox, who was honored by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, wrote, in part, “I think she did an incredible job of staying on course throughout the extraordinary events of her reign and her lifetime. Whether you happen to be pro or anti monarchy, there’s no question that she totally performed her duties par excellence right up to a few days before her passing…Britain has lost one of its most outstanding monarchs, the like of which I doubt will ever be seen again.”

Three Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton — all posted photos of the queen. Emma wrote, “Always by our side and forever in our hearts…Thank you, may you now rest in peace.” Geri wrote, “Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.” Victoria wrote, “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world…She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

“Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis wrote, “So saddened by the loss of our Queen. Above all she was a mother, grandmother and great grand mother. My deepest condolences go out to the family x.”

Posting a photo of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II, Janet Jackson wrote, “May you Rest In Peace Queen.” Barbra Streisand also posted a picture of herself meeting the queen and wrote, “Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world.”

Nicki Minaj, whose fans often refer to her as Queen, retweeted the royal family’s announcement with the caption “RIP, QUEEN.”

Ava Max tweeted a color photo of the young queen looking very regal in a diamond tiara. She added a heart.

Legendary singer and Twitter queen Dionne Warwick posted, “The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming’ I Say A Little Prayer’ as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom.”

