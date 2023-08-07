Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran Helps With Gender Reveal At His Show

August 7, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple at Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour stop in Kansas City got Ed to help with their gender reveal on stage.

He actually stopped singing the song “Perfect” to read what was in the envelope passed to him.  

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The crowd erupted when he announced “It’s a girl!” Then Ed added, “Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, this is very awesome.”. (He and his wife, Cherry Seaborn share two daughters, Jupiter and Lyra.)

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1 getting you $1000 in Back To School Ca$h
2

‘Barbie’ Broke Records At Box Office
3

Wanna meet Nickelback at Blossom?
4

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
5

Lunch on the Lawn to Benefit Wishes Can Happen - Join us Wed 8/9