Ed Sheeran Is Married
By Sarah
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 7:50 AM

Well, Ed Sheeran is now officially off the market after marrying his childhood sweetheart in a secret ceremony.
Ed’s marriage to Cherry Seaborn was said to be a “tiny winter wedding” that took place just before Christmas.
According to a source, Ed wanted the small private wedding but is planning a bigger event for the summer.
There’s been no comment from Sheeran’s people on the marriage.
Do you think Ed is really married? Do you feel like big wedding ceremonies are necessary? Would you have a problem if your mate wanted a small private wedding?

