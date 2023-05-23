Ed Sheeran Is Uncomfortable Watching His Own Documentary

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran’s new documentary series “The Sum Of It All” released on Disney+ and while he never intended for it to be about grief and mental health, that’s what a lot of it’s about. According to New Music Entertainment, Ed told Extra,

It’s uncomfortable for me to watch, I haven’t really like sat down and binged it. I hope other people find it more entertaining than I do.

As of right now, it has an Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes of 83%.

The Guardian gives it 4/5 stars saying “a surprisingly moving, intimate view of marriage, loss and mental health”