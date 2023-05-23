Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ed Sheeran Is Uncomfortable Watching His Own Documentary

May 23, 2023
Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran’s new documentary series “The Sum Of It All” released on Disney+ and while he never intended for it to be about grief and mental health, that’s what a lot of it’s about. According to New Music Entertainment, Ed told Extra,

It’s uncomfortable for me to watch, I haven’t really like sat down and binged it. I hope other people find it more entertaining than I do.

As of right now, it has an Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes of 83%.

The Guardian gives it 4/5 stars saying “a surprisingly moving, intimate view of marriage, loss and mental health”

