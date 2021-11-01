      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Is Writing A Song For Season 3 Of ‘Ted Lasso’

Nov 1, 2021 @ 9:52am

Ed Sheeran is still doing a ton of appearances remotely promoting his new album from home, and Ed happened to appear on The Jonathan Ross Show with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (who plays “Rebecca”).

Ed is a huge fan saying, “I’m obsessed with it,”  “It’s one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to people and they’re watching it instantly. I just think it’s great.”

The next season starts filming January 2022 [via Collider], Sheeran added: “I got asked to do a song for the next season,” before Waddingham interrupted him, urging: “Do it! You’ve said it here – you have to now!”

“No, I am!” Sheeran responded. “You don’t have to convince me!”

