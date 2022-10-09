Ed Sheeran – Live In Pittsburgh. Wanna go? Here’s how.

Listen to Mix 94-1 every day, all this week at 12:30 and 4:30 for a shot to score tickets to see Ed Sheeran: The Mathematics Tour

Acrisure Stadium – July 8th

In addition to Planet Earth’s favorite red-head, also on the bill is Khalid…

…and the Armenian newcomer behind the song, “Snap”, Rosa Linn!

Tickets go-on sale 10am Friday at www.Ticketmaster.com, but you can “listen to win” ’em all week.

Ed Sheeran: The Mathematics Tour – Live in Pittsburgh – From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!

Meantime- Here’s some of the other times Ed was in our midst here in Northeast Ohio.

Ed Sheeran: The Divide Tour, Quicken Loans Arena, August 2017.

Ed Sheeran: The Multiply Tour, Wolstein Center, September 2014.

Ed Sheeran: The Red Tour (Opening for Taylor Swift), Quicken Loans Arena, April 2013.

Movie theaters all across America, November 1988.

Okay- That last one was a little joke. Just playin’ Ed. Mix 94-1 loves you.

Be listening and GOOD luck!