Ed Sheeran, Lizzo set to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Courtesy New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ed Sheeran and Lizzo are heading down to the Big Easy this spring to headline this year’s installment of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The two artists will headline the first weekend of the festival, which takes place April 28, 29 and 30. Since the North American leg of Ed’s Mathematics tour doesn’t start until May 6, this is a good opportunity to get a preview of his set.

Also on the bill for that weekend are Kenny Loggins, rock legend Robert Plant and his musical partner Alison Krauss, R&B stars Jill Scott and Jazmine Sullivan, classic rock group Steve Miller Band and rap legends Wu-Tang Clan, to name just a few.

The lineup for weekend two, which takes place May 4, 5, 6 and 7, features The Lumineers, Dead & Company featuring John Mayer, H.E.R., country/pop star Kane Brown, Melissa Etheridge, Ne-Yo, Mumford & Sons, classic rockers Santana, Jon Batiste, rapper Ludacris and legendary crooner Tom Jones, plus dozens more.

You can check out the full lineup and get all the ticket information at NoJazzFest.com.

