Ed Sheeran pays tribute to late best friend on anniversary of his death
Ed Sheeran misses his best friend, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died February 20, 2022, at the age of 31. On Tuesday, February 20, Ed posted a special tribute to him.
Ed posted video of himself performing the song “F64,” which he released last year. In it, Ed addresses Jamal, singing about how much he misses him: “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you/ It’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth/ Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two/ Trying to live life with a smile, but that’s been harder to do/ ‘Cause all I wanna do is talk about you.”
“It’s been 2 years today since we lost Jamal,” Ed wrote in the caption. “Still feels so raw, I miss him every day. Wanted to post this … as it’s still the song I’m most proud of. It’s a tribute and letter to my friend, who we all miss so much. Il have a henny and apple for you tonight bruv.”
Jamal inspired several songs on Ed’s album Subtract, including “Eyes Closed” and “Life Goes On.”
