Ed Sheeran pens song for animated holiday movie ‘That Christmas’

Ed Sheeran is getting into the Christmas spirit early. The singer has penned a new song for the upcoming animated holiday movie That Christmas.

The song is called “Under the Tree” and will be out Dec. 6, the same day the movie hits Netflix.

That Christmas is written by Richard Curtis, whom Ed previously worked with on the film Yesterday. It’s based on Curtis’ trilogy of children’s books and will feature the voice of Brian Cox as Santa, as well as Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy.

“The scene that we wrote this song for is so heartbreaking, but so real for many people at Christmas spending it without the ones they love, for so many reasons,” Ed says in a statement.

“I got to work with my older brother on this which is such a rarity and a gift to work so closely with my only sibling, it felt so good to create something my children would watch, with their uncle, based in the country they live in,” he continues.

The movie, Curtis says, is set in Ed’s home county of Suffolk, England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.