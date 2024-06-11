Ed Sheeran praises Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey and Britney Spears

Ed Sheeran is giving the pop girlies their flowers.

On a recent episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Ed praised his fellow musicians Lana Del Rey, Britney Spears and Olivia Rodrigo.

First, Jake and Ed discussed Lana’s breakthrough single, “Video Games.”

“I mean, that song is incredible,” Ed said. “That song came out the same time as ‘[The] A Team.’ It was like we were kinda doing the same late night shows at the same time. That song’s just kind of like the perfect debut song isn’t it?”

Ed then asked Jake what his favorite debut pop songs are, to which he replied Olivia’s “drivers license” and Britney’s “…Baby One More Time.” Ed couldn’t have agreed more.

Ed noted “drivers license” came on in the gym that morning and he was reminded of how good the song is.

“Both those records, actually, GUTS and SOUR, are like, I think, unskippable,” Ed said.

