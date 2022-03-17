Ed Sheeran says he's releasing a “bit of a curveball” in the next 10 days
Ed Sheeran just put out his current album = (Equals) in October, but he said on Wednesday that he’s got something else coming out as a follow-up that’ll be “a bit of a curveball.”
Speaking to the New Zealand show The Project to promote his upcoming Mathematics tour dates in that country, Ed was asked if his next album would be called – (Minus). He had a surprising answer to that.
“That’s not gonna be the next record I put out,” he told the show’s hosts. “I’ve got something else that’s a bit more of a curveball. We’ve got the first thing of it dropping in ten days.”
Ed added, “I don’t think it’s gonna be a massive hit in New Zealand though, I’ve got to be honest. It’s more gonna be a big hit somewhere else. When you hear it you’ll understand. You’ll be like, ‘Yeah.’”
Between his math-inspired albums, Ed has released various other albums, like 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, so perhaps that’s the kind of thing he’s talking about. But since he’s predicting that the song will be a big hit “somewhere else,” it’s possible that this track will feature Ed working in a musical genre that’s specific to a certain country or part of the world.
Ed recently released a Latin-flavored collab with Camila Cabello, “Bam Bam,” and an Afrobeats collaboration with Fireboy DML, “Peru,” so who knows? Maybe he’s recording a collaboration with an artist from India or Ukraine or Japan. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.