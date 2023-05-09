Ed Sheeran says parenting on the road “works”

In addition to being a global superstar, Ed Sheeran is the father of two young daughters, Lyrica and Jupiter. He and his wife, Cherry, took the girls on the road throughout the first part of his recent tour, and he says it worked out fine.

Speaking ahead of his Apple Music Live performance, which debuts Wednesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. ET at Apple Music Live, Ed told Apple Music 1‘s Matt Wilkinson that bringing his kids on the road isn’t giving them an unusual upbringing — just a “different” one.

“I always think they’re having a different childhood to what I had, but then my childhood was different to what my dad had,” he explains. “I think that is a normal thing and you just go where your parents are. And I think it’s far more important to have two loving parents actively in your life than one absent one … yeah, so it works.”

However, he does note, “It’s obviously tough. You’re moving them the whole time. But yeah, we had a lot of fun.”

Ed says he hasn’t considered stopping touring, at least not at this point in his life.

“I’m either in studio or I’m onstage. When I stop those two things, I get really, really unhappy because I’ve got no purpose,” he says.

“Professionally, I’m talking about,” he clarifies. “I’d say personally, obviously there’s always stuff to do because I have a family and stuff. But professionally, there’s nothing else I want to do. I want to make records and I want to be onstage.”

Ed’s performance will be available to stream on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+ starting at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 10.

