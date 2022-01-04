      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran Says The South Park Ginger Episode “Ruined” His Life

Jan 4, 2022 @ 8:36am

South Park debuted an episode in 2005 called “Ginger Kids,” where Eric Cartman transformed into a redhead after he made fun of redheaded people.

The episode is credited with inspiring “Kick A Ginger Day” and, among some, a general mistreatment of and/or disdain for people with red hair.

Now Ed Sheeran is admitted that episode “f***ing ruined” his life.

Sheeran recently told Slam Radio (according to The Independent ) that after the episode, people in the US started commenting on his hair more than they did before:

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for, but it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America. That episode of South Park f*cking ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, people like my hair?’ And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life.”

He still loves the show though, and wants to voice a character on the program.

