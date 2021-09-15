Ed Sheeran Says US Award Shows Are “Filled With Resentment And Hatred”
In a recent interview, Ed Sheeran talked about his recent performance at the MTV VMAs and said that it was “quite an uncomfortable atmosphere.”
Sheeran added, “The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else.” The singer wasn’t talking about the artists, but about their entourages because they want their person to win, so it’s uncomfortable.
Sheeran said, “In England, our award shows are just like everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out”. Do you think Sheeran has a point?