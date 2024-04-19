Ed Sheeran shows off his Emmy, announces “Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast” record club

When you win an award and you don’t attend the ceremony, they mail you your trophy. Well, Ed Sheeran just received a special delivery.

At the Creative Arts Emmys in January, Ed won his first Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for “A Beautiful Game,” the song he co-wrote for the show Ted Lasso. On his Instagram Story on April 19, Ed shows off his gleaming, golden Emmy statuette. “It arrived. Woof,” he captioned the photo.

Also on his Instagram Stories, Ed announced a new hobby: a record club. He posted a photo of him holding Britney Spears‘ debut album and wrote, “‘Ello folks, going to start sharing some of my favourite records — sign up to be a part of Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast. Happy Record Store Day for Saturday.” The post includes a link to sign up.

Record Store Day 2024 is on April 20.

In the past, Ed has said that listening to vinyl is a daily ritual for him. “Every morning I get up with my daughter and give her breakfast with milk. Every morning we put on a vinyl of some sort,” he said. “I have this wall of vinyl, and she’ll go along with a finger and flick along it and go, ‘This one.’”

