Ed Sheeran Stopped London Show for Fan to Propose to Girlfriend
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 26, 2018 @ 5:52 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

An Ed Sheeran concert is probably the “Perfect” place to propose to the love of your life.
In the middle of Ed Sheeran singing his hit song, “Perfect,” he stopped and said to the crowd, “Two seconds. can everyone just be quiet so this man can ask a question?”
The man in question was Mathew Reed. He proposed to his girlfriend of four-years at the concert.
Once Ed received confirmation that she said “yes,” he said “fantastic” and re-started the song.
What is the best proposal you have heard of or witnessed?

